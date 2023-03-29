CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark A. Latas, 67, died early Thursday morning, March 23, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.

Mark was born December 8, 1956, in Youngstown, the son of Milan and Marie Partle Latas.

He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Miami University in 1978 and earned his Juris Doctorate from Ohio Northern University in 1981.

He started practicing law thereafter and was appointed as magistrate handling the Child Support docket in 1989.

Mark is survived by his wife, the former Vicki Erath, whom he married November 12, 1983; sons, Matthew (Rachel) Latas of Marietta, Georgia and Ian Latas of Las Vegas; brother, Michael (Jill) Latas of Columbus; his grandson, Theodore Latas; sister-in-law, Michelle (Clyde) Hoffmeister; brother-in-law, John (Veronica) Erath and his nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A private memorial service was held at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mark A. Latas, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 30 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.