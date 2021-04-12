Mark A. Haag, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark A. Haag, 38, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.



He was born February 7, 1983, in Youngstown.



Mark started working for Independent Cab and then became a cook for Belleria in Boardman.

He loved fishing, taking walks at the lily pond, shooting pool, bowling, car shows, camping, cookouts or just sitting at home playing cards or board games.

Mark was a member of the Army and Navy Club and the Casa Loma Club.



He knew how to make time for family. He was always around family and friends. Mark always tried to make everyone happy.



Mark always enjoyed spending time with the ones he loved, especially his fiancée, Gina Gender; stepchildren, Gabby, Eric and Gracie “Gravy” Blankenship; sister, Jenifer (George) Thomas of Campbell and their children, George, Jr., Tyler, Brooke, Cayden and Logan; an aunt, Debbie (Thomas) Mickler of Canfield; an uncle, Dale (Kathy) Haag of Youngstown; his best buddy of 18 years, his dog, Princess and numerous cousins and friends.



Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Karen Haag on December 26, 2020.



Family and friends may call from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 13 at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, where a service will follow at 6:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to the family to assist them during this time.



His legacy will be one of giving the gift of life through organ donation. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him but he will live on in the lives of all those he helped.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mark A Haag, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 13 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.