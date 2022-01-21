POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Marjorie Riddle, 81, passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

She was born August 16, 1940, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Mary Omlar DeMichael.

Marjorie was a graduate of Chaney High School.

She was a supervisor for the Social Security Administration.

Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Marjorie is survived by her husband of 59 years, James Riddle, whom she married August 17, 1963; two sons, Jack “John” (Debbie) Riddle of Clayton, North Carolina and Glen (Kimberly) Riddle of Boardman and five grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Animal Charity Humane Society, 525 W. Main St., Canfield, OH 44406.

Services are private.

Arrangements are by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Marjorie Riddle, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 24 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.