BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marjorie Ann Schiffhauer, 93, died Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Beeghly Oaks Center with family by her side.



Marjorie was born November 18, 1929, in Youngstown, a daughter of Dennis and Bernadette (Oliver) Melanson.

She was a 1947 graduate of Ursuline High School. She worked as an office clerk first at Southside Hospital in the x-ray department, then at the VA in Washington DC and lastly at US Steel.



Marjorie was an active member of St. Joseph Church having served on the Ladies Guild, Dust Busters, and Rosary Society.



She married James Schiffhauer, on September 6, 1952 and he preceded her in death on July 31, 1996.



Marjorie is survived by her daughters, Marie (Donald) Morrill, of Boonville, Missouri, Catherine (David) Hoover, of Ellsworth, Marjorie (Geoffrey) Shaw, of Pickerington, Janet (David) Pintaric, of Canfield; sons, James (Gina) Schiffhauer, of Canfield, Charles Schiffhauer of Austintown, and Paul Schiffhauer, of Austintown; son in law, Tony Saadeh, of Brookfield; grandchildren, Renee Morrill, James Schiffhauer, Robert Schiffhauer, Carly Schiffhauer, Charles Schiffhauer, Samantha Giardina, Lindsay Hoover, Adam Hoover, and Christopher Hoover, Alison Lehman, Rachael Thomas, Jessie Darby, and Tony Saadeh; and 16 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Marjorie was preceded in death by her daughter, Alice Saadeh, sisters, Pauline Cummings and Mary Lou Melanson; brothers, Donald Melanson and Edward Melanson.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April, 22, 2023, at St. Joseph Church where calling hours will be held one hour prior. She will be buried at Calvary Cemetery.



Arrangements are by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, please kindly consider a monetary gift in Marjorie’s memory to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, 317 Via Mt Carmel Ave, Youngstown, OH 44505.

