Marion Virginia (Burke) Kepley, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marion Virginia (Heil) (Burke) Kepley, 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

She was born an only child to Clara and Tracy Burke on November 12, 1925 in Wheeling, West Virginia.

She was a woman of exceptional strength and character who faced many difficulties throughout her life. At the young age of 4, and at height of the Great Depression, she lost her father. She was raised by her mother, Clara, who never remarried.

Marion attended the College of St. Mary of the Springs (Ohio Dominican University) and received her Bachelor of Science degree, which was a rare thing for a woman at that time. She trained to become a medical technician and established a career working in the medical laboratory at Ohio Valley General Hospital in Wheeling, West Virginia.

At the age of 25 she met her first husband, Eugene J. Heil II, and they were married in 1950. The couple moved to Charleston, West Virginia where her husband was a press official for the Governor’s office. They had two sons, Eugene Jacob Heil III and Matthew F. Heil. Tragically, her husband passed away from polio in the fall of 1954, just before the release of the Salk vaccine, leaving Marion a widow with two children. She returned to her mother’s home in Wheeling and reinitiated her career while she raised her sons as a single mother until she met her second husband, Richard B. Kepley.

The couple married June 4, 1960 and moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and together they had three additional children, Christine, Richard L. and Andrew B. Kepley. In 1966, the entire family moved to the Youngstown area.

In Youngstown, Marion enjoyed a full and active life with her family and her many interests. She was a longtime-volunteer and supporter of the Youngstown Playhouse and Fellows Riverside Gardens. She enjoyed the many friends she made over the years. Marion was an unassuming woman with many surprising strengths and talents. One time while her husband was rehearsing for a musical at the Youngstown Playhouse, a pianist was needed. She sat at the piano and started to play beautifully – it was a talent she had not mentioned to anyone.

Marion was a woman of strong faith, which formed the core of the values she taught to her children. She was a long-time member of St. Christine Church and more recently St. Michael Parish of Canfield. After the death of her husband Richard in 2014, she continued a full life with her family. Most recently, she had been a resident of Brookdale in Austintown.

Marion leaves behind a loving family and will be greatly missed by her beloved children, Eugene Heil (Elissa Mullis-Heil) of Charlotte, North Carolina, Matthew Heil (John S. Jonelis) of Sherman, Connecticut, Christine Call (James Call) of Tallahassee, Florida, Richard L. (Maureen) Kepley of Canfield and Andrew (Nancy) Kepley of Canal Fulton and her six grandchildren, Anthony, Lauren (fiance Eric Ehrenberg), Rachel Kepley, Josh and Joey Call and Burke Kepley.

Memorial tributes may be made to Angels for Animals, 4750 South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406 or in memory of Marion to the charity of the donor’s choice.

The family wishes to thank Kim Davis for her years of kindness and compassion as Marion’s caregiver.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a Mass of Christian Burial will be announced at a later date.

Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

