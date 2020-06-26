Mario Petrino, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On the evening of Thursday, June 18, 2020, Mario Petrino of Canfield, Ohio humbly commended his spirit to the Lord after suffering heart complications at the Cleveland Clinic.

Mario was born in autumn of 1939 to his parents, Rachel and Dominic in Miranda, Italy.

Mario, one of six children, is survived by only his sister, Maria, who now resides in Germany.

He is preceded in death by his other four siblings, all of which are peacefully resting in Miranda, as well as his granddaughter, Tressa (Canfield).

Mario will be remembered as a truly outstanding husband, father and grandfather. He will be missed but celebrated for the lasting impact he made on so many.

He is survived by his dear wife, Lisa (Franceschelli), of 60 years. Additionally, he is survived by his three children, Anna of Canfield, Mario (Miracle) of Canfield and Michael (Maureen) of Maryland. He will also be remembered as a loving and supportive grandfather to his five grandchildren, Andrew, Ava, Corinne, Eric and Brian.

May he rest in eternal paradise with the Lord and be re-united with his siblings and parents in the halls of Heaven.

A private family service was held for Mario.

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

