YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mario “Mutz” Pecchia age 90, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, March 25, 2023, at his home in Poland.

Mario, who was affectionately known as “Mutz,” was born April 6, 1932, in the Smoky Hollow neighborhood of Youngstown, the son of Battista and Italia Verrocchio Pecchia.

His family moved to the east side of Youngstown after his birth. Mario and his siblings were raised on the east side and it was here that Mario married and raised his family. He was a 1949 graduate of East High School and later attended Youngstown College and Ohio University.

He served in the Army during the Korean War.

He was a firefighter with the Youngstown Fire Department, where he retired as a captain in 1987. He founded his own fire protection service company, ConMar, in 1989 and retired from the business in 2006.

Mutz was a member of Immaculate Conception Church and was very active in the Youngstown Area Cursillo.

He met the love of his life, Concetta Isoldi, whom he married in 1955. She preceded him in death May 11, 2012.

Mario and Concetta’s legacy was faith and family — everything he did was about his family.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his two daughters, Valerie (Tony) Musolino of Columbus and Monica (Dave) Gessler, with whom he made his home in Poland; a daughter-in-law, Margaret Pecchia of Boardman and his four sons, Mark (Karen) Pecchia of Austintown, Michael (Karen) Pecchia of Boardman, Matthew (Susan) Pecchia of Canfield and Vince (Debbie) Pecchia of Boardman. He also leaves 28 grandchildren, Mario (Shannon), Marco (Cara), Mara (Doug), Marissa (Marcus), Tara (Bill), Anthony (Alyssa), Talia, Santino, Deanna (Josh), Mark (Julie), Danielle (John), Michael (Tiffany), Kara (Johnny), John, Natalie, Matthew (Lindsay), Jake, Luke, Noah, Madison (Kory), Montana (Dante), Macey, David, Dean, Vincent (Natalie), Dominic, Anthony and Maria and 27 great-grandchildren. Mario also leaves a sister, Annette (Anthony) Cardon of Florida; a brother, Cosmo (Fran) Pecchia of Boardman and a sister-in-law, Theresa LaGamba of Boardman.

Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Mario and two sisters, Bambina Petrolla and Theresa DeGaetano.

The family would like to acknowledge the loving medical care given to Mario most recently by his daughter-in-law, Debbie Pecchia. His home care would not have been possible without her.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Sacred Heart Church-St. Angela Merici Parish in Youngstown.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 31 at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starr’s Centre Drive, Canfield, Ohio.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the Rescue Mission in Mr. Pecchia’s memory.

