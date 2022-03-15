POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn “Patti” Rudawsky, 70, began her next chapter on Sunday morning, March 13 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by her husband and sons.



She was born December 18, 1951 and grew up in rural Columbiana County in West Point, Ohio, with her parents, the late Sheldon and Margaret (Gbur) Brownfield.

After graduating from Beaver Local High School, she escaped to Kent State University where she met the love of her life, David, while pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in English.

She began a career in teaching at the Mahoning County Joint Vocational School while earning a Master’s Degree in History from YSU, where she later taught history, English and English as a Second Language. Patti was a voracious reader driven by her desire to learn and to share that knowledge with others.



Growing up in the 60s fueled Patti’s drive to fight for social issues. This inspired her to take on a leadership role in the League of Women Voters and to participate in the Women’s March on Washington in 2017.



Patti lived for her family. Her children’s happiness always came first. She transformed unremarkable events, such as the first day of school every year, into holidays so special that they became family traditions still celebrated by her descendants.



Patti is survived by her husband, David Rudawsky, whom she married June 14, 1975; three sons, Matthew (Cate) Rudawsky of Manassas, Virginia, Jason (Sarah) Rudawsky of Kent and Tyler Rudawsky (partner, Emily Brahler) of Far Rockaway, New York and three grandchildren, Alexandra, Chase and Hailey.



Family and friends may call Wednesday, March 16 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home-Poland Chapel and on Thursday, March 17 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at Unitarian Universalist Church in Youngstown with a service to follow at 11:30 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations be made to Angels for Animals, 4750 S. Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406 or the Unitarian Universalist Church, 1105 Elm Street, Youngstown, OH 44505.





