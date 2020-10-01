Marilyn M. Roseman, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn M. Roseman, 82, died peacefully Saturday morning, September 26, 2020, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born August 16, 1938, in Spangler, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Delmont and Katherine Miller.

Marilyn worked as a baker and cook for Glenview Manor in Mineral Ridge for many years until retiring.

She was a member of Believers Church and their “Busy Bee” group.

In her spare time, Marilyn enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.

Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Joann Henning of Howland; two sons, David (Julie) Binion of Houston and James W. Binion of Warren; six grandchildren, Chris (Hollis) Binion of Houston, Rylan Binion of Houston, Taren Binion, Zachary Binion, Ryan (Jessica) Henning and Michael Henning and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George Roseman, whom she married October 31, 1977 and died June 3, 2005 and her brother, Tom Miller.

A private family service was held Tuesday at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

