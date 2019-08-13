Marilyn J. Adams, Berlin Center, Ohio – Obituary

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, August 16, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Austintown for Mrs. Marilyn J. Adams, 83, who died Saturday morning, August 10, at Humility House.

Marilyn was born March 18, 1936, in Racine, Wisconsin, a daughter of John and Josephine (Jusevich) Mehalic, moving to New Castle, Pennsylvania as a child.

She graduated from New Castle High School in 1954 and married her husband, Jerry on November 24, 1956.

Marilyn was a devoted member of Our Lady of the Lakes, St. James Catholic Church where she was very active since the early 1970s. She loved the Lord and led her family to follow Him.

She was strong-willed, not afraid to speak her mind. She was the wife and mother, taking care of all the details to make sure everyone had what they needed every day, even if that meant self-sacrifice. Her family was her greatest joy; especially going to her children and grandchildrens’ sporting events, with football and volleyball games, being her favorite at WB and WR. She was the mom who cheered the loudest, always supporting her kids. She loved to bowl, following in her father’s footsteps. Marilyn also loved her dogs and they will all be at Heaven’s gate to greet her with barks and kisses!

Marilyn leaves her two daughters, Missi (Rodney) Badgett of Canfield and Marci (Brian) Craig of Goshen Towship; her son, Christopher J. (Stephanie) Adams of Homeworth; nine grandchildren, Melissa, Kinsey, Clayton and Caleb Adams, Adam and Amanda Badgett, Mitchell and Maxwell Craig and Robert Lozier; three great-grandchildren, Madelyn and Christopher Mundy and Waylon Badgett and her brother, John Mehalic of Franklin, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jerry; her son, Stephen Adams and his partner, Kevin Powell and her brother, Stephen Mehalic.

The family wishes to thank Mercy’s Humility House and St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center for the wonderful care provided.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Stephen D. Adams Nursing Scholarship at MCCTC in Canfield.

Family and friends may call on Friday, August 16 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. at the church prior to Mass.

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.