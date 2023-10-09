CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn Getz, 91, passed away peacefully Friday, October 6, 2023, at the Hospice House.

Marilyn, affectionately known as Pixie, was born June 25, 1932, in Youngstown and cared for by her adoptive parents, Byron and Suzanne Jones Wade.



After graduating from North High School, she later attended Ohio State University.

Marilyn was a dedicated homemaker, who dedicated her life to her family.

While Marilyn’s primary focus was on raising her children and creating a warm and loving home for her family, she also had a range of interests. One of her greatest passions was watching sports, with football being a particular delight for her.



Beyond the profound impact she had on her immediate circle, Marilyn’s involvement in dog shows stands as one of the proudest accomplishments of her life. Over the years, she actively participated in these events, showcasing her beloved Saint Bernards and Newfoundlands with pride and winning many ribbons.



Marilyn leaves behind her daughter, Rozanne (Tom) Trocchio of Medina; son, Donald Walsh of Newton Falls; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Balint Getz; sons, Joseph Walsh and Jerry T. Walsh; daughter Suzanne Kroner and granddaughters, Kimmy and Stacy Kroner.

A private graveside service will be held with family.

Professional services are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

