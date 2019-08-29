Marilyn B. Benson, Poland, Ohio – Obituary

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private family services were held at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, for Marilyn B. Benson, 88, who died peacefully Sunday afternoon, August 25, at Hospice of the Valley surrounded by her family.

Marilyn was born March 24, 1931, in Meadville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of John and Alta (Stainbrook) Brown.

She was a 1949 graduate of Meadville High School and was class valedictorian.

Marilyn worked for nine years in the Audit Department of Banc One in Youngstown’s main office.

Marilyn was one of the co-founders of Mother’s Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Mahoning County Chapter, a foundation she was very passionate about.

Marilyn is survived by her husband, C. Edwin Benson, whom she married June 13, 1953; two sons, Dr. Gregory J. (Jessica) Benson of Medina and Tod V. (Kelly) Benson of Tallmadge and four grandchildren, Bradley Lars Benson, Jamie Elizabeth Benson, Jake Donald Benson and Ella Elizabeth Benson.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Lars Edwin Benson, who was tragically killed by a drunk driver on August 24, 1980.

Marilyn’s family has honored her wishes, and will not be having any public calling hours or services. The family wishes to thank Hospice for their wonderful care of Marilyn; especially Laura, Dee, Denise, Tracy, Amanda, Janine and Kim Smith, also her Home Instead nurse, Diane Hoschar.

Memorial tributes may take the form of donations to MADD, Mahoning County Chapter, 7301 West Blvd., Boardman, OH 44512.

Marilyn will be remembered as a beautiful wife, mother and grandmother.

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 30 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.