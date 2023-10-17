CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilou Hannon, 93, passed away peacefully Friday, October. 13, 2023, at the Inn at Ironwood.

She was born in Baltimore, Maryland, to Steven Krasinski and Virginia Dembroski on August 16, 1930, moving to New Castle, Pennsylvania., as a young child.

After graduating from New Castle High School, she met, and later married, Thomas Hannon.

In her early married years, Marilou was a meticulous homemaker, amazing cook and baker who regularly enjoyed spending time with ‘the crowd,’ a group of six very close couples that enjoyed meals together, playing cards and evening cocktails.

Four years after marrying Tom, they welcomed their pride and joy, their daughter, Cynthia.

Marilou will say that the day Cindy was born was one of the happiest of her life. She always dreamed of a little girl with dimples and red hair. Raising Cindy and spending her days as a homemaker were her favorite jobs, making sure dinner was on the table at 5:15 every evening and keeping a very organized life. Marilou was later blessed with two granddaughters and during those years she loved visiting them, taking cookies to their sporting events and taking care of them during ‘sick’ days from school.

In 2011, she moved from New Castle to Canfield to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren.

She welcomed her five favorite people in the world, her great-grandchildren, Hudson, Kenley, Sloane and Bennett Keish of Canfield and Maren Gregory of Columbus. Together they loved to visit with ‘Geeba,’ make up dances, try on all her jewelry and have baking days.

Marilou was an avid reader; a volunteer at Meals on Wheels; a member of St. Michael Parish; and was a big sports fan, following the Steelers, Buckeyes, Canfield Cardinals and any sports team that involved her great-grandchildren.

Marilou was preceded in death by her mother, who died when she was five; her father; her brother, Henry Krasinski; her husband, Thomas Hannon and her beloved dog, Fanny.

She is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Michael) Roussos of Canfield; granddaughters, Megan (Jason) Gregory of Columbus and Lindsay (David) Keish of Canfield; and five great-grandchildren.

We would like to thank the staff at the Inn at Ironwood and Patriot Hospice, for their kindness and compassion during her final days.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, in her honor, www.stjude.org.

A private service with family will be held, in her honor.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Marilou Hannon, please visit our flower store.

Make a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in memory of Marilou Hannon

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 18, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.