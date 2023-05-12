POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie E. DeMarinis, 88, of Poland, formerly of Austintown, died early Tuesday morning, May 9, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. It was a morning that was truly the “Circle of Life,” as her granddaughter, Maria, gave birth to Marie’s great-grandson, Francesco Louis, just hours after her passing.

Marie was born November 19, 1934, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late James and Thelma Whelpdale Murphy.

She was a graduate of Ursuline High School and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in merchandising from Youngstown State University, where she belonged to Phi Lambda Delta sorority.

Marie married Louis J. DeMarinis, the love of her life, May 17, 1958. Together they raised three children and were active in every aspect of their lives.

Her greatest joy was her family, as well her friends of many years. She enjoyed cooking, dancing, theater, gardening, slapstick comedy, singing and torturing her children with “The Sound of Music.” Her home, in younger days, was always filled with her children’s friends, nieces and nephews, and her friends. She had a rule that you were never to leave her home hungry. She would see to it. Marie lived for the game of bridge and was a member of the Southside Bridge Club. The family always joked she would be late to her own funeral if she had bridge first. She loved watching her Cleveland Browns play and always had the mantra of, “There is always next year.”

She was an active member of St. Christine Church, where she was a Girl Scout leader, Pre-Cana, RCIA, Eucharistic minister, a member of the Panhellenic Society and the Youngstown Vocation Support Society.

Marie leaves her husband, Lou; two daughters, Deborah (Charles) LoDico of Pasadena, Maryland and Jenette Garbarz of Columbiana and Louis J. (Lori) DeMarinis III of Boardman; sister, Adele Vonu of Canfield; her beloved grandchildren, Louis (Allison) DeMarinis, Michele (James) LeMari, Nicholas (Sarah) DeMarinis, Andrew Padach, Elyse DeMarinis, Maria (Patrick) Russo, Melissa (Donald) Durkin and Salvatore Garbarz; her precious great-grandchildren, Isabella, Nicholas, Moira, Emma, Connor, Ori, Lucia, Willow, Aven and Francesco and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephew she adored as well.

Marie and Lou and daughter, Jenette, opened up their house to Phantom hockey players Evan Case, Michael Maltese and Owen Meyers; Ulster project teens / adults Lesley Anne Roddy, Susannah Wilson, Jennie Woods, Anna Aitken, Niall McGourty; Japanese exchange student, Risa Shibata Bonanno and Brazilian exchange student, Pedro Koch Goede.

Marie was preceded in death by two of her sisters, Donna Holtzman and Carole Weir; brother, Charles Murphy and son-in-law, Thomas J. Garbarz, Jr.

