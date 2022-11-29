BOARDMAN — Marie E. DelSignore Brickley, 67, went on to be with Jesus, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at home.

Marie was born January 28, 1955, in Youngstown, the daughter of Arthur A. and Rose M. DelSignore.

Marie grew up in Struthers and attended St. Nicholas Parish and school, and graduated from Struthers High School in 1973.

Marie was a very loving and devoted mother to her son, Damon Brickley.

Marie worked as an office administrator for several companies, retiring recently as the school secretary for Fairhaven School in Niles.

Marie was a member of Canfield Presbyterian Church, where she attended before her death.

Marie had an effervescent personality and was loved by many friends and family members. Her gregarious personal style stood out; she would light up the room with her smile that made others around her feel good for knowing her. She was a beacon of joy and will live in the hearts of all who loved her for eternity.

Marie will be deeply missed by her son, Damon, who was the light of her life; David C. Brickley; Jim Soda; and her brother, Chester “Chet” DelSignore; sister, Linda C. Martin of Las Vegas; and younger brother, Timothy M. DelSignore. She also leaves her niece, Nikki L. Martino of Las Vegas; and nephew, Grayson Philip Bay DelSignore of Akiachak, Alaska.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Rose; and her younger brother, Thomas A. DelSignore.

Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Canfield Presbyterian Church, officiated by Reverend Larry Bowald. Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Marie’s son has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fairhaven School, in Marie’s memory.

Arrangements are by Higgins, Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

