Marianne C. Nichols, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marianne C. Nichols, 84, died peacefully Monday, March 15, 2021, at Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge, surrounded by her family.

Marianne was born July 2, 1936, in Berlin, Germany, the daughter of Herbert and Emma Haase Zender.

She came to the United States in 1957 after meeting her husband, Joseph A. Nichols, whom she married February 23, 1957.

Marianne worked for Rockwell as a repair and service computer tech for almost 20 years until she retired in 1998.

She is survived by her son, Allen Nichols of Akron; daughter, Ann (Jeff) DeWolf of Lake Milton; sister, Christel Massey of Texas; two brothers, Manfred and Horst Zender, both of Berlin, Germany; grandson, Jakob DeWolf and sister-in-law, Betty McClung of Parkersburg, West Virginia.

Marianne was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph; three sisters and one brother.

Per Marianne’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Jackson Milton Chapel.

