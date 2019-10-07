Maria Theressa Mazzone DeLuca, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maria Theressa Mazzone DeLuca, 89, died peacefully Thursday afternoon, October 3, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Maria, affectionately known as Theressa, was born August 28, 1930, in Youngstown, the daughter of Frank and Novella Ruzzo Mazzone.

She graduated from Lowellville High School in 1948.

Maria worked at Armour Meat Packing until 1956. Later she worked at Livingston’s Women’s Apparel Downtown, as a cafeteria cashier at Ursuline High School and at Hills Department Store.

Theressa bowled at Holiday Bowl with the Cast Away League and Joliettes League. She enjoyed ballroom dancing and danced at Elms Ballroom, Idora Park and Avon Oaks.

She was a member of St. Dominic Church.

Theressa leaves her sister-in-law, Gerry Mazzone of Austintown; niece, Tricia (Dan) Szuhay, Jr., of Windsor, Colorado; nephew, Mike (Eileen) Mazzone of Warrenton, Virginia; several great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and dear friend, Donna Canter of Poland.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Paul Brindiar; brother, Joe Mazzone; stepbrothers, Bob and Paul Brindiar; stepsister, Roberta Brindiar and niece, Sue Iacobucci.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 7, 2019, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Poland Chapel.

Family and friends may call 10:30 – 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.

