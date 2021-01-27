Maria Teutsch Remner-Stacey, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maria Teutsch Remner-Stacey, 79, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 23, 2021, at her home, with her three children by her side.

She was born August 2, 1941, in Waltersdorf, Transylvania, Romania, to Martin and Maria Pfingstgraef Teutsch. Her family was displaced to Austria in 1944. In 1950, the family immigrated to Youngstown.

Maria graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1959.

She worked for Social Security for 33 years in various positions and retired in December 2000 as a claims representative.

She was a member of Old North Church and former member of Martin Luther Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School.

She was a member of the Saxon Club in Austintown and volunteered at Akron Children’s Hospital.

She is survived by her three children, Stephen (Kelly) Remner of Macomb, Michigan, Eric (Maryann) Remner of Strongsville and Christine (Marshall) Rupert of Canfield; grandchildren, Justin, Lucas and Micaela Remner, Taylor (fiancé, Joe Johnson) Remner and Ashley and Addison Rupert; stepgrandsons, Ryder and Brody Hyduk; stepchildren, John Stacey (Connie Carpenter), Chris Pruitt (Chris) and Karen (David Clayton) and stepgrandchildren, Jessica, Grace, Jack and Christian

She is also survived by her brothers, Martin (Mary) Teutsch of Aylmer, Ontario and Michael (Margaret) Teutsch of Canfield and her sister, Katharina Paparone of Medford, New Jersey.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Thomas Remner, whom she married on September 18, 1965 and who died July 27, 2001 and her second husband, John Benyo Stacey, whom she married on October 28, 2006 and who died October 17, 2013; two infant sisters and two brothers-in-law, Edward Raiger and Samuel Paparone.

Maria enjoyed camping and boating with Tom and their children, traveling with her sister, Kitti and entertaining friends and family with John. Maria leaves a legacy of a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend, who maintained poise and strong faith in the Lord, no matter what trials she faced. She will be dearly missed.

Her funeral service will be celebrated Friday, January 29, 2021, at Noon, at Old North Church, where her family will receive visitors one hour prior, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.

Internment will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Maria requested any contributions be made to Old North Church (Canfield) or Saxon Club (Meridian Road in Austintown).

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

