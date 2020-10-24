Maria B. Amicone, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maria B. Amicone, 70, passed away Sunday evening, October 18, 2020 at UH Cleveland Medical Center.

She was born December 23, 1949, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Margaret Potts Smith.

Maria graduated from South High School and retired as an autoworker from General Motors Lordstown, a proud member of United Autoworkers Local 1112.

She enjoyed going to restaurants, bingo, collectibles, shopping for antiques and tending to her little dog, Lucy. Her greatest love was spending time with her family.

Maria is survived by her daughter, Michelle M. Amicone of Youngstown; four sisters, Martha Karelin of Poland, Lauretta Klempay of Youngstown, Joan Revis of Youngstown and Ann Marie Reddick of Folly Beach, South Carolina; two brothers, Christopher Smith of Lutz, Florida and Charles Smith of Youngstown and many nieces and nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward R. Amicone, Sr., whom she married November 26, 1966; her son, Edward R. Amicone, Jr.; three sisters, Margaret Ann Henyard, Rosemary Klingensmith and Laverne Wildish and a brother, John Smith.

Family and friends may call Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to http://www.gofundme.com/mariaamicone.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 25, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

