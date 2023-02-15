YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marguerite R. Driscoll-Stitzel, 71, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023, at her home.

Marguerite, affectionately known as “Margie,” was born February 11, 1952, in San Antonio, Texas, a daughter of Richard and Ruth Gillespie Driscoll.

A lifelong resident of Youngstown, Margie received her culinary degree from Youngstown State University.

She loved dogs and had a special connection with them.

She was a longtime member, usher and in the choir at Zion Hill Baptist Church, where she had many friends.

Margie is survived by her husband, William Stitzel; daughter, Jennifer Marie Stitzel; son, Jamie M. Stitzel; sister, Becky Bigelow; brothers, Phil and Paul Driscoll and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Margie was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Stitzel; son, Billy Stitzel and brothers, Richard and James Driscoll.

A funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, February 17, 2023, at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 220 Jefferson Street, Youngstown, with calling hours from 1:00 – 1:30 p.m.

Interment will follow in Lake Park Cemetery.

Job 42.

Arrangements are by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

In lieu of flowers donations in Margie’s memory may be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral costs.

