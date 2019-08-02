Margaret Vasu Handel, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Vasu Handel was born in Youngstown on April 10, 1928 to Romulus George and Margit

Hrabko Vasu. She departed this life surrounded by her family on Wednesday, July 31st, 2019.

A 1946 graduate of Ursuline high school, she attended Ursuline College in Cleveland and Youngstown College where she graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science in Primary and Secondary Education in 1950.

Margaret taught in the Youngstown schools in the 1950s. She married Lawrence Joseph Handel in 1953 and soon remained home to raise her five children. In the 1980’s she resumed her teaching career at Holy Family School in Poland.

She is survived by three daughters, Barbara J. Danford andElizabeth A. Handel of North Carolina and Mary M. Handel of Washington, D.C. and two sons, David L. (Barbara) of Youngstown and Thomas J. (Roberta) of Sylvania. Eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren complete her family.

Margaret’s husband Larry died April 25, 1985. Also preceding her in death was her mother and father, three sisters, Alice Kish, Eugenia Olson, and Aurelia “Bunny” Wertz, four brothers Claude Vasu, Lee Vasu, Lawrence Vasu and George Vasu; one grandchild, Rachelle Handel; and a daughter in law, Judith Handel.

A memorial and celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to The Handel Foundation in memory of Margaret Handel.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Marian Living Center and Assumption Village for the excellent care and compassion provided to Margaret throughouther last years.

