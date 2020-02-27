Margaret R. “Peg” Fire Magmore, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret R. “Peg” Fire Magmore, 92, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020.

Peg was born November 4, 1927, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, to Patsy and Marie Natale Fire of Struthers.

She graduated from Struthers High School in 1946. She was secretary of her class reunions.

Peg was the first school secretary of St. Luke School, from 1964 to 1973. She then went on to work at Youngstown State University in the Reserve Officer Training Corps office from November 1975 to December 1995, when she retired.

She belonged to St. Charles Parish, Boardman, since 1964. Peg belonged to the Ladies Guild, Eucharistic Ministries and was a greeter at 7:30 a.m. Mass on Sundays, a volunteer job she loved. She considered all those attending that Mass, her Sunday morning family.

Peg was active in the YSU Retirees Association and the YSU women retirees luncheon group. She was a fisherman, loved doing crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles and going out to breakfast at the drop of a hat.

Peg loved baking, especially her biscotti and her signature pizzelles.

Peg loved YSU football, where she was a season ticket holder for 30 years. She also loved the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Notre Dame.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children: a daughter, Donna Magmore Magee of Boardman; two sons, John of Utah and Michael (Debi) of New Springfield; five grandchildren, John (Tina) Magmore, Michael (Jenn) Magmore, Jennifer DeMain, Timothy (Jamie) DeMain and Maribeth DeMain; seven great-grandchildren, John Magmore, Jr., Marcus Magmore, Natalie Morelli, Tyler and Morgan DeMain, Mekhi DeMain and Jordan Patrick Magmore; an honorary granddaughter, Rachel DiCioccio (Nick) Holmes; two Godsons, Danny Fire and David Dempsey; a brother, Charles (Helma) Fire of Florida and her loving nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces and wonderful cousins, with whom she shared old stories and many laughs.

She also had an extended family, Sam and Becky DiCioccio and family, who were always there for her, as Peg’s daughter was always there for her mom.

Peg was preceded in death by her parents; her youngest son, Frankie; her brother, John J. Fire and a sister, Ann Marie (Phillip) Dempsey.

Family and friends may call 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. Saturday, February 29 at St. Charles Church, where a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at the church.

Material tributes may take the form of donations to Akron Children’s Hospital Beeghly Campus, 6505 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512 or the Beatitude House, 238 Tod Lane, Youngstown, OH 44504.

Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.



