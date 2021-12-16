GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Peggy” Tompkins, 88, died Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

She was born on October 17, 1933, in Youngstown, a daughter of Joseph and Betty (Johnson) Modarelli.

Peggy was a graduate of Liberty High School and Stephens College.

She worked for her father, Atty. Joseph Modarelli as a legal secretary. She was also a volunteer coordinator at Northside Hospital and worked at South Side Hospital in medical records.

She married Jack Tompkins on September 2, 1988 and he preceded her in death on October 17, 1998.

Peggy is survived by her daughter, Christine (Kenny) Warde, of Pacific Grove, California; son, Warren “Pete” Drescher, of Lowellville; two sisters, Julie (Bill) Costas, of Canfield and Joanie Saunders, of Cary, North Carolina; six grandchildren, Ande Drescher (Brian) Wheeler, Selah Grant, Robin (Kurt) Russman, Chris (Maria) Brunner, Amanda (Maurice) Faraj, Amber (Dennis) Kirsch and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Peggy was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathy Drescher; two sons, Michael and William Drescher and two step-sons, Tom and Joe Tompkins.

Peggy’s funeral service will be celebrated at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church, 201 Wick Ave. Calling hours will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Arrangements are by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Margaret, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 17 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.