Margaret (Peggy) Louise Scheetz, Boardman, Ohio

BORDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret (Peggy) Louise Scheetz (née Prosser) age 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at home on Friday, December 11, 2020.

She was born on June 24, 1940 in Youngstown, Ohio to Philip and Marcella Prosser.

A graduate of the Villa Maria High School and St. Elizabeth’s School of Nursing, she worked at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and retired from Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities (MRDD) after 31 years of service. She was a committed advocate for the clients at MRDD.



She married Joseph Scheetz of Canfield, Ohio on October, 28, 1960 and together they raised two daughters in Boardman, Ohio.

In addition to being a loving mother and advocate for her clients, she enjoyed building an antiquarian book business with her husband. She enjoyed meeting people from all over the world through the book business they developed.



Peggy is survived by her husband Joe Scheetz, her sister and brother-in-law, Jane and David Parrish of Columbia, Maryland; sister-in-law Susie Prosser of Charlotte, North Carolina; her two daughters and their husbands Mary and Randy Caldejon of Crozet and their children, Lily and Charlotte Caldejon, Tricia and Mark Schneider of Cincinnati, Ohio and their children Emily and Peter Schneider.



She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers John and Philip Prosser.



The Scheetz family is very grateful to caregivers Holly Gutierrez and Bonnie McAllister who provided great care and comfort to Peggy with their friendship, caregiving and good cheer.



Many thanks to Hospice of the Valley for providing support to the family.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be dearly missed.

Friends and family may call on Monday, December 14, 2020, from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Boardman-Canfield Chapel followed by a prayer service at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

A public Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Church, Youngstown.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Dominic’s Church, Youngstown, Ohio in Peggy’s memory.





