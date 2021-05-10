Margaret “Peg” E. Barnhart, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret E. “Peg” Barnhart, age 85, died Thursday, April 29, 2021, at the Hospice House.

Peg was born January 25, 1936, in Youngstown, the daughter of Michael and Mary Coyne Lyden.

She was a 1953 graduate of Ursuline High School and worked at Yampolsky’s Merchandising and Mahoning County Child Support before retiring.

Peg cherished gardening and feeding the animals around her home she lived in for 65 years. She enjoyed playing cards and her monthly luncheons with her high school classmates. Of her many vacations, her favorites included Hawaii, Bethany Beach and County Mayo, Ireland. She was a wonderful cook and entertainer for friends and family.

The Barnhart family were charter members of Holy Family Church.

Peg’s husband, Alvin C. Barnhart, whom she married June 2, 1956, preceded her in death July 11, 1979.

She is survived by her three sons, Patrick (Terri) Barnhart of Bethesda, Maryland, Robert “Bob” (Carin) Barnhart and Mark (Barbara) Barnhart, of Poland and six grandchildren, Mark, Jenna, Michael, Alec, Anna and Cailey Barnhart. Additionally, she is survived by many nieces and nephews, whom she dearly enjoyed.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, John, Michael and Thomas Lyden and a sister, Nellie Guernsey.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Holy Family Church in Poland.

Calling hours will be from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. prior to Mass at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Poland Chapel on Saturday, June 5.

The Barnhart family want to thank the staff at the Hospice House for their kindness and compassion during her care. Her sons have requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to HOTV Hospice House in Peg’s memory.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Poland Riverside Cemetery.

