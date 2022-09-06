NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Peg” Ann Binsley, 84, of New Middletown, passed away peacefully at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Masternick Memorial.

She was born Feb. 13, 1938, in Dunkirk, New York, to the late John and Catherine Abersold Smith.

Peg and her late brother, Robert “Bob” Abersold were raised in Dunkirk, by their grandmother Katherine Weis Abersold.

Growing up, Peg enjoyed making pies with her Grams with fruit from their family orchard and visiting Presque Isle on Lake Erie.

Peg moved to Youngstown after graduating high school in 1955. She attended Youngstown College for secretarial and clerical classes.

It was moving to Youngstown that led her to meet her husband of 63 years, William “Bill” Leroy Binsley. They were married Aug. 22, 1959, at Honterus Lutheran Church on Glenwood Avenue. She also worked at Brentwood Originals for 20 years.

She is survived and will be dearly remembered by her husband, Bill; her sister-in-law, Elaine Abersold of Niagara Falls, New York; her sister-in-law, Betty (Glen) Close of Oberlin; her son, Jeff (Joan) Binsley of New Springfield; her daughters, Jodi (Mike) O’Connell and Jennifer (Alex Palombo) Binsley; as well as her grandchildren, Sean, Samantha (Anthony) Perrico and Jenna and great-grandson, Gino.

Peg was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert “Bob” Abersold, whom she loved dearly.

She was an active member of Old Springfield Church in New Middletown. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Peg was known for bringing her homemade Rice Krispies Treats and broccoli salad to all family events.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

A funeral service will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Old Springfield United Church of Christ, in New Middletown. Family and friends may call at the church one hour before the funeral.

Interment will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery.

