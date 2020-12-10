Margaret “Marnie” Mary O’Connell Keenan, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Mary “Marnie” O’Brien O’Connell Keenan, 94, died Saturday, December 5, 2020.

Marnie was born in Warren, May 31, 1926, daughter of the late Leo M. and Josephine Loney O’Brien.

She moved to Hubbard in 1957.

She graduated from Villa Maria High School, received her RN from St. Elizabeth Health Center School of Nursing and received her BSE from Youngstown State University.

She worked at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren, St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown and Visiting Nurses of Hubbard. She also worked as director of nursing and health services of the Mahoning chapter of the American Red Cross and as executive director of the Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Marnie retired in 1980.

She was executive board member of St. Elizabeth Health Center School of Nursing Alumni Association, executive board member of Trumbull Chapter Catholic Nurses, board member of Mahoning Chapter of the American Red Cross, board member of Hospice of Youngstown, and president of St. Elizabeth Health Center Auxiliary. She was a member of the Youngstown State University Alumni Association, Trumbull County March of Dimes, the Alumni Association of Villa Maria High School, the Alumni Association of St. Elizabeth Health Center School of Nursing and St. Elizabeth Health Center Auxiliary.

Marnie enjoyed many activities including golf, tennis, sewing and bridge.

Her husband, John C. O’Connell, whom she married September 17, 1949, died September 8, 1960. Her husband, John J. Keenan, whom she married March 18, 1967, died January 30, 1978.

Marnie is survived by her daughter, Colleen O’Connell of Nashville, Tennessee; her son, Brien O’Connell and his wife, Cindy, of Perrysburg; her daughter, Janet Hovey and her husband, Tom, of Dayton; her sister, Jo Ann Dalessandro and her husband, Jim, of Warren; grandchildren, Michael Hovey, Maura Hovey and her husband, Nate Perry, John Hovey, Nicole Bose and her husband, Rakesh and great-grandchildren, Priyasha and Divyana Bose.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Dan O’Brien.

The family thanks Brigitta Remley, Marnie Spatar, Bill Messmer and Travis Ealy for their kind assistance to their mother.

A Mass of Christian burial with Monsignor John Zuraw as the celebrant will be for immediate family only at St. Rose Church in Girard on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 9:51 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Sisters of the Humility of Mary, PO Box 534, Villa Maria, PA 16155.

Arrangements are by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 11 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.