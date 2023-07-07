YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Louise Murphy, 84 of Shaker Heights, died peacefully Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at home surrounded by her family.

Born September 1, 1938, in Youngstown, the daughter of Martin and Louise Michaels Dignan, Margaret grew up on the north side and attended Ursuline High School. She received her bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University and later earned her master’s from Case Western University.

An ardent advocate of protecting and enjoying vibrant, livable cities, Margaret enjoyed a career that spanned more than 40 years in economic development, urban planning and revitalization in Cleveland’s Midtown Corridor (now Midtown Cleveland) and near West Side in the St. Ignatius neighborhood, mid-coast Maine and Youngstown’s Wick neighborhood. She loved being a part of a shared vision with neighborhoods, industry, thought leaders and elected officials. She also felt strongly about protecting and supporting migrants and refugees and volunteered her time with Friends of Immigrants over the last several years.

Married for 53 years to Michael James Murphy (died July 28, 2016), whom she married April 12, 1963, she said they always found a way to have fun and find a new adventure. A lifelong Steel Valley girl (her words), she did love her times in Maine and New Mexico and the chance to share those places with those she loved.

Margaret is survived by people who will miss her. Her children, Michael (Mary) Murphy, Jr., Madeline Murphy (Vincent Schaper) and Maura Murphy (Anthony Traymore); her sisters, Mary Grace Manning and Eileen (Mark Zipkovich) Dignan; brother, Michael Dignan; six grandchildren, Michael T. Murphy, Quinn and Owen Schaper, Gannon and Neave Traymore, her extended family and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Nancy Gish.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. at Saint Edward’s Church of Youngstown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. celebrated by Fr. Richard Murphy.

The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider a donation to Beatitude House Ministries in Margaret’s name.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

