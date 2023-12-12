YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Leonard, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, went on to visit her savior Jesus Christ, peacefully on Saturday, December 9, 2023, while in the arms of her loving grandson at Jennings Hall.

Margaret was born on May 5, 1931, in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Charles and Julia Reagan Boughner.

Margaret led a fulfilling life, with her career as a cafeteria worker at Strouss Department Store, until she met the love of her life, the late Donald James Leonard, whom she married September 2, 1950. She then became a wonderful and devoted house wife, mother and grandmother.

Outside of work, Margaret’s true joy came from spending time with her family. Nothing brought her more happiness than being surrounded by loved ones. Throughout her life, Margaret dedicated herself with unwavering support to her family. Her nurturing spirit and selflessness were exemplified every day as she prioritized the needs of her loved ones above all else. In addition too her devotion to her family, she delighted in attending bingo games, she was a member of many card clubs (e.g., Canasta, Skip Bo, Uno) alongside her family and was dedicated to attending church.

Her Catholic faith was the upmost importance to her as she attended daily Mass.

Those who knew and loved Margaret will forever cherish the memories they shared with her. She leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness and unwavering devotion.

Margaret is survived by her daughter, Patricia Garltic of Struthers, Ohio and her grandson whom she adored, Ronnie Allega of Cleveland, Ohio.

Margaret is also preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald Leonard who passed away on May 21, 1994; five sisters, Frances (George) Fecko, Rita (Philip) DeCapito, Irene (Ernie) Berard, Joanne (Robert) Flannery and Wanda (Herman) McCullough; as well as four brothers, Donald, Francis, Raymond and Joe Boughner.



To honor Margaret’s memory and celebrate her remarkable life, visitation will be held Saturday, December 16, 2023 from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. Prayers will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home and a a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church.



To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Margaret Leonard, please visit our flower store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 13 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.