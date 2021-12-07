Margaret Ellen “Sally” Moran, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Ellen “Sally” Moran, 84, passed away Saturday morning, December 4, 2021, at Victoria House.

She was born January 4, 1937, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Edward Francis and Margaret Ellen McGuire McCarragher.

Sally was a 1955 graduate of Ursuline High School.

She was a member of St. Christine Church and their choir.

She was a library clerk at the Mahoning County Public Library and a proud member of the SEIU.

Sally enjoyed reading, knitting, painting and drawing.

Sally is survived by her husband, Robert D. Moran, whom she married June 27, 1959; her children, Matthew (Nicole) Moran of Kent, Cynthia (Kevin) Windham of Alliance, Lisa Herndon of Norman, Oklahoma and Susan (Jeffrey) Palmer of Westlake; her grandchildren, Megan (Buddy) Wolf, Sean (Erica) Moran, Kevin Moran, Matthew (Ali Prologo ) Kalbfell, Christopher (Danielle) Kalbfell, Daniel Windham, Nathaniel (Tiffany) Herndon, Tabitha Herndon, Jeremy Palmer, Stephen Palmer and Robert Palmer; her great-grandchildren, Eliana Wolf, Avery Wolf and Rebecca Herndon; brother, Eugene McCarragher; sister-in-law, Anita Virag and brother-in-law, Brian (Cherrie) Moran.

Sally was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Elizabeth Nobile and her husband, Albert; a sister-in-law, Eileen McCarragher; brother-in-law, Bill Virag; a sister-in-law, Sandra Stoops and her husband, Paul and a brother-in-law, Thomas Moran and his wife, Mary.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 8 at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 9 at St. Christine Church. The Funeral Mass will be streaming live on the Higgins-Reardon facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Buckeye Hospice, 10 Boardman-Canfield Road, Suite 1, Boardman, OH 44512.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 8 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.