AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret E. McBride, 95, passed away early Sunday morning, March 13, at her home.

She was born May 30, 1926 in Romney West Virginia, the daughter of the late Harry A. And Helen I. McMullen Carder, Sr. She came to this area in 1947.

Margaret was a self-employed seamstress most of her life but also worked as a bookkeeper for G. C. Murphy Company for 13 years and the FBI for two years where she did filing and searching fingerprints.

She enjoyed watching soap operas, working on crossword puzzles, any type of sweets and her pets. Her greatest love was spending time with her family.

Her husband, Louis L. Kish McBride, whom she married June 8, 1953, passed away July 14, 1973.

Margaret is survived by her son, Louis J. (Marie Baker) McBride whom she made her home with in Austintown; six grandchildren, Brittany McBride, Louis J. McBride, Jr., Amber McBride, Jessica Lowe, William Walp and David Alford; four great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Kelsey, Parker and Bradley and a brother, Dane L. Carder of Florida.

She was also preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy L. Carder; a brother, Harry A. Carder, Jr. and a great-granddaughter, Makenzie McBride.

Family and friends may call Wednesday, March 16 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, where a service will follow at 3:00 p.m.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Margaret, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 15 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.