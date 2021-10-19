Margaret Cerimele, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Ann Cerimele, 90, died Sunday, October 17, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born December 12, 1930, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Joseph and Katherine Doyle Beil.

She was a 1949 graduate of Ursuline High School.

Margaret was a member of St. Columba Cathedral, Seton III and the 1949 Ursuline Girls Club.

Margaret had worked at the Dollar Bank and the Mahoning County Library on the Northside.

She was married to Anthony Cerimele in 1954 and he died July 28, 2011.

Margaret leaves her seven sons, Joseph A. (Michele) of Poland, Gregory (Elayne) of Canfield, Thomas (Kim A.) of Boardman, James (Christine) of Youngstown, Richard of Canfield, Anthony S. of Arizona and Kenneth (Kim D.) of Canfield; nine grandchildren, Katie, Jim, Jason, Brittany and Allison Cerimele, Kayla (Tim) Cheslik, Gina, Carmel and Gillian Cerimele; one great-grandson, Hunter Burnett and a sister, Mary Ellen Jacobs of Florida.

Friends may call from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m., Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at St. Columba Cathedral, 159 W. Rayen Avenue, Youngstown.

A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10:00 a.m., at the Cathedral.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Columba Cathedral in memory of Margaret.

Condolences may be sent to www.higgins-reardon.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Margaret Cerimele, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 20 at the following aproximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.