Margaret A. Hatch, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret A. Hatch passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Hospice House.



She was born June 8, 1938, in Youngstown, to parents Jack Davis and Hilda Horn.



Margaret married Lynn Hatch on February 8, 1968 and he preceded her in death on October 29, 2019.



She was a licensed insurance agent for Nationwide. She and her husband owned their own insurance agency. Margaret was very artistic and taught art classes.

She was also a member of the St. Rocco’s Altar Guild.



She is survived by three daughters, Dava (Dave) Abend of Ossineke, Michigan, Dene Scacchetti of Austintown and Debbie (Mike) Fraticelli of Struthers; two brothers, Tom (Jean) Davis of San Angelo, Texas and Ross Horn of Petersburg; 11 grandchildren, Daniel, Dennis (Jamie) and Derek (Sarah) Quick, Robert Abend (Andrea), Mellissa (Jason) Kolb, Victoria (Kevin) Dennis, Jeffrey (Kari) Scacchetti, Michelle (Joe) Ifft, Vincent Broll, Lindsey Shivley and Joshua (Kasia) Griffiths; 25 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents and husband, Margaret was preceded in death by her twin sister, Mary Davis; her grandson, Frederick Purnell and her great-great-grandson, Rowan Schneider.



Margaret’s funeral service will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 4303 Mahoning Avenue. Calling hours will be held a half hour prior to the funeral, 11:00 – 11:30 a.m.

She will be laid to rest at Lake Park Cemetery.



