Margaret A. (Charles) Pierson, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret A. Pierson, 87, passed away Friday morning, January 29, 2021 at Humility House.



She was born August 26, 1933 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late, James L. and Catherine (Welsh) Charles.



Margaret graduated from Ursuline High School.

She dedicated her life to taking care of her family and raising her ten children.

Margaret loved traveling to the different states to visit with her children and grandchildren. She looked forward to the summers when there were large family gatherings in Ohio to celebrate the high school graduations of her grandchildren. She also enjoyed the occasional get together with her classmates from school.



Her husband, John M. “Jack” Pierson, whom she married July 10, 1951, passed away June 7, 2011.



Margaret is survived by her three daughters, Cathy (Jim) Pierson of Louisville, Kentucky, Dr. Diane M. Pierson of Ashland, Kentucky and Susan Pierson of McDonald; seven sons, Jack Pierson of Canfield, Mike (Judy) Pierson of Saline, Michigan, Atty. James (Kathleen) Pierson of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, (Colonel- Retired) Jerry (Carrie) Pierson Ph.D. of Frederick, Maryland, Tom Pierson of Houston, Texas, Dr. (Colonel-Retired) Joe (partner Dr. Deb Cook) Pierson of Burlington, Vermont and Dr. Ed (Karen) Pierson of Columbiana. She was extremely proud of each of her 21 grandchildren, Kris, Matt, Emma, Mary Margaret, Joy, Ellen, Sheila, Conor, Dan, Ben, Kimberlee, Molly, Alana, Shane, Josh, Katie, Keeley, Mollie, Ian, Lily and Quinn; three great-grandchildren, Sloane, Oliver and Mary and two sisters, Joyce Nagle of Austintown and Nancy (Dr. Javier) Lopez of Cleveland.



She was also preceded in death by a brother, James P. Charles and a grandson, Drew Pierson.



A private family Mass of Christian Burial was held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church with celebrant Father Tom Ziegler and burial took place at Resurrection Cemetery.



The family would also like to especially thank the staff at the Humility House for the exceptional and fearless care of their mother, and the friendship they bestowed upon her.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Youngstown State University Foundation, 655 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502, for the Jack and Peggy Pierson Scholarship or to the Mahoning Valley Second Harvest Food Bank, 2805 Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, OH 44509.



Professional arrangements were handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

