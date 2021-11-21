Marcella C. “Marcie” Dickey, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marcella C. “Marcie” Dickey, 66, passed away Thursday morning, November 18, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.



Marcie graduated from Chaney High School in 1973.

Shortly after, she began her bartending career, bringing smiles and joy to many patron’s faces daily. Marcie was known as the best bartender in town, pouring the coldest drinks at several taverns including The New Deal, Yohmans, The Bonanza, Lil Gails and Cherols.



Marcie absolutely loved life and was always happy to help anyone she could. She would give the shirt off her back if it meant helping anyone. She was so happy to host several holiday celebrations in her home with family each year. Marcie loved spending past time and shopping with her daughter, Stefanie, which they would often do, and loved having warm heartfelt conversations with her son, John, and always a hot Sunday meal for Sam.



Born to the late John A. Dickey and Aurelia D. Wooten, she will be joining them in heaven along with her stepfather, William “Bill” Wooten; her beloved brother, Robert “Bobbie” Dickey and her favorite pup, Athena.



Surviving are her amazing children, Stefanie Dickey (Jose) and John R. Dickey (Stephanie); her beautiful sisters, Caroline Dickey Schofield, Patricia Johnson, Georgia Silver and Patty Dickey; her life partner, Samuel A. Vittorio and loving pup, Tootsie and cat, Trouble.



A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Monday, November 22, 2021, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, with calling hours to follow 4:30 – 7:00 p.m.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Marcella, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 22 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.