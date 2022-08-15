POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Magdalena Covas, 92, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Assumption Village.



She was born October 14, 1929 in Mallorca, Spain, a daughter of the late Juan and Margarita Camps Colomar.



Magdalena was a charter member of St. Luke’s Church before becoming a member of Holy Family Church.

She was a talented seamstress and was devoted to raising her children and taking care of her family. Magdalena enjoyed gardening and preparing delicious food for her loved ones. She also loved Handel’s chocolate pecan and talks over morning coffee that occasionally had Corn Flakes in it.



Magdalena is survived by her three children, Cathy (Bill) Mumaw of Poland, Gabe Covas of Washington and John (Vivian) Covas of Colorado; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Covas, whom she married August 23, 1955 and passed away July 28, 1998; a sister and three brothers.



Family and friends may call Wednesday, August 17 from 9:30 – 10:30 AM at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.



A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 16 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.