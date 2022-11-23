NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Madelyn M. Zeock Clarke, 78, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at Assumption Village.

She was born April 2, 1944, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Jerry and Phyllis Costello Meli.

Madelyn worked as a teller for Dollar Savings and Trust for 17 years and then for Alltel in collections for three years.

She attended Crossroads Church and enjoyed volunteering there.

Madelyn also loved helping at Smaldino’s Family Restaurant, where she assisted in bookkeeping.

Madelyn is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Scott) Magnuson of Clearwater, Florida; two sons, Joseph (Carol) Zeock of Canfield and Jerry (Jennifer) Zeock of Austintown; five grandchildren, Marissa Zeock, Brittany (Andrew) Cook, Taylor Phillips, Kamryn Zeock,Rylen Zeock and a brother, Dennis (Linda) Meli of Florida.

Family and friends may call from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, where a service will follow at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Crossroads Church, 554 South Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH 44509.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Madelyn M. (Meli) Zeock Clarke, please visit our floral store.

