POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Madelyn A. Brudis, 96, passed away peacefully on December 31, 2023, at Shepherd of the Valley in Poland.

She was born on September 18, 1927, in Youngstown, and was the daughter of the late Augustine and Carmela (Leone) Torrese. She was a lifelong area resident of Boardman.

Madelyn was raised and educated in Youngstown, graduating from Woodrow Wilson High School.

She embarked on a fulfilling career as a secretary at Lake Park Tool and Machine in Youngstown. Madelyn dedicated many years to her profession and made lasting relationships with her colleagues.

Beyond her career achievements, Madelyn had a vibrant personality and a zest for life. In her free time, she enjoyed playing Bingo and indulging in her favorite hobbies such as crocheting work. She loved spending time at the casino and couldn’t resist the allure of delicious chicken wings (flats only).

A woman of strong faith, Madelyn was an active member of the Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Youngstown. Her dedication to her church community showcased her profound sense of compassion and willingness to lend a helping hand to those around her.

Madelyn cherished the love she shared with her late husband Robert J. Brudis Sr. whom she married on May 10, 1947. Sadly, Robert passed away on September 24, 2003.

In addition to Robert’s passing before hers, Madelyn mourned the loss of their daughter Linda J. Brudis and grandson Robert J. Brudis III who passed away before her as well as her brother Antonio Torrese.

Madelyn will be fondly remembered by her surviving family and friends. Madelyn is survived by her loving sons, Robert J. Brudis, Jr. (Brenda Matson) of Youngstown and Anthony J. (Karen A.) Brudis of Maryland; her grandchildren, Karie Ann (Eric) Brudis Roach, Ryan Brudis, Kristopher Brudis, Anthony (Amy) Brudis Jr., William (Carey) Brudis, and Angela (Brian) Brudis Billock; and her great-grandchildren Carly Brudis, Gavin Brudis, Julian Brudis, Benjamin Brudis, Jack Brudis, Olivia Billock, and Madelyn Billock.

Family and friends may call Thursday from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. at the Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Youngstown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Hospice of the Valley.

