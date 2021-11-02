Madeline “Lena” Frondorf, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Madeline “Lena” Frondorf, 73, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday evening, October 28 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.



She was born January 23, 1948 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Lee Lopez and Mary (Murillo) Cuellar.



Lena was a 1966 graduate of South High School and received a degree from Choffin Nursing School.

She was an LPN for Omni Manor for 20 years.

Lena was very active with several ministries at Highway Tabernacle Church.

She loved gardening and flowers, reading, traveling with her husband, crafting, crocheting and knitting.



Her husband, Richard Frondorf, whom she married February 15, 1969, passed away August 21, 2011.



Lena is survived by her son, Richard Frondorf of Austintown; her daughter, Rachel Lynn Brundage of Canfield; a sister, Lydia Crawford of Nokomis, Florida; grandchildren, William (Nicole) Brundage, Zackary Brundage, Gabriella and Danielle Frondorf; great-granddaughters, Madison and Lillian Brundage; a sister-in-law, Jill (John) Dearing; four nieces, Becky, Jennifer, Brianna and Dawn; two very close cousins who were like sisters to her, Gloria Metcalf and Elisa Vechiarelli and close friends, Charlie and Marge Seckler.



She was also preceded in death by her close friend, Debra Yost Corfios.



Family and friends may call Saturday, November from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, followed by a service at 4:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 3 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.