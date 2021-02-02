Madeline E. Miller, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Madeline E. Miller, 96, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021.

Madeline was born April 16, 1924, in Youngstown, to the late Joseph and Mary Ellen Gaffney Donnelly.

She was the most loving and special wife to Ernest Miller, who died January 1, 1973.

Madeline was also predeceased by her siblings, Mary Rita Sauders, Joseph Donnelly, Jr., Alice Dyke, Ann McLaughlin, her twin sister, Kathleen McGinnis, Loretta Brooks and Patricia Mason.

Madeline was a graduate of Chaney High School.

She was a lifelong member of St. Brendan Church. Madeline had great faith and said novenas and rosaries daily.

She is survived by her sons, Raymond (Maureen) Miller and Ernest (deceased spouses, Roberta and Debbie). Also surviving her are her loving granddaughters, Bridgette, Elizabeth (fiancé, Jimmy) and Samantha. Further surviving her are her stepchildren, Tonya, Maggie and Thomas; several great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Her family loved her dearly and she loved them.

Private services (due to COVID-19) are planned for immediate family only. A memorial picnic may be planned for a later date.

Donations can be made to St. Brendan Church, 144 N. Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44509.

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes. Visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences the family.

