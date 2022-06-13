CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Madeleine Haggerty died peacefully at her home on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the age of 82, with her family by her side.

Dr. Haggerty was born Nov. 4, 1939, in Cherry Valley, Pennsylvania, to John Bertovich and Zelinda Panconi Bertovich.

She spent most of her life in Youngstown and attended Ursuline High School, where she graduated in 1957.

She is survived by her three children and eight grandchildren. Her children, Shawn and Jane Haggerty, Dr. Michael and Christine Haggerty and Shannon and John Geller and her grandchildren, Emily Haggerty, Dr. Patrick John, Kacey and Mia Haggerty, Madeleine, John, Nicholas and Michael Geller, will miss her dearly.

Dr. Haggerty has had many accomplishments throughout her lifetime, but her greatest joy and gift was being a wonderful mother and grandmother. She was known affectionately as Noni by her eight grandchildren. She loved and adored them with all her heart and spent countless hours babysitting, reading to them, playing cards and games, cooking and taking care of them.

Dr. Haggerty’s other passion was education and throughout her lifetime, she mentored hundreds of students.

Dr. Madeleine Haggerty began her career in education as a classroom teacher for the Youngstown Diocese before she even graduated from college. After graduating from Youngstown State University (YSU) in 1961, she became a teacher in Cleveland. She received her Master of Science in Education from Northeastern University in Boston, Mass., in 1966.

In 1975, Dr. Haggerty graduated from Lakeland Community College dental hygiene program and planned to work in the area dental community; however, she was asked to develop a dental hygiene program at YSU. This began a lifetime relationship with YSU, where Dr. Haggerty developed several educational programs.

In 1980, Dr. Haggerty decided to become a student again and earned her Ph.D. in Higher Education from the University of Pittsburgh in 1985. Upon graduation, she returned to YSU and served as the Director of the Dental Hygiene Program. In 1991, she was elected Chair of the Department of Health. Under her leadership, the physical therapy program was approved in 1994. In 2011, Dr. Haggerty was instrumental in the accreditation of the dental hygiene program into a four-year degree.

In 1985, she was appointed to and served on the Ohio State Dental Board for five years. Dr. Haggerty also served as an examiner for the Northeast Regional Board from 1986 to 1992. From 1990 to 1996, Dr. Haggerty was appointed by the American Dental Association and served as a consultant for the American Dental Association Commission on Accreditation.

In 2000, in recognition of her dedication to education and the dental community, the program was renamed the Dr. Madeleine Haggerty Dental Hygiene Program. In September 1990, Dr. Haggerty was recognized by the Ohio Dental Hygienists Association for her service on the Ohio State Dental Hygiene Board and dedication to the profession of dental hygiene. She also received YSU’s Watson Merit Award in 1994 for her outstanding leadership in chairing an academic department.

In 2007, she was nominated for the Athena Award honoring her as an exceptional female professional. In July 2013, she retired for the second and final time from YSU.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starr’s Centre Drive.

Prayers will begin at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dr. Haggerty’s honor to St. Charles School, 7325 Westview Drive, Boardman, OH 44512 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 14, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.