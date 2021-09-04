M. Darlene Nischwitz, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – M. Darlene Nischwitz, 87, died Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at the Inn at Christine Valley.

She was born January 29, 1934, in Youngstown, to George and Geraldine Croasmun Plowman.

Darlene was a graduate of South High School.

She worked for Ohio Bell / AT&T for many years before retiring in 1986. She then started her own business, “Quiet Creek,” which was an extensive antique reproduction venture and distributed throughout the country.

She was an active member of Christ Church Presbyterian where she served as an elder, deacon, sang in the choir and taught Sunday school.

She and her late husband were members of the Saxon Club. She received the Woman of the Year award and was always willing to donate her time and help to anyone who needed it. She volunteered her time at the Salvation Army, the Rose Garden in Mill Creek Park and tutored children in an after school program. She was an avid world traveler, visited 37 countries and rode on the last flight of the Concord overseas.

Darlene married Robert E. Nischwitz, on July 2, 1960; he preceded her in death October 2, 2012.

She is survived by her son, Robert E. “Rob” (Anna) Nischwitz, Jr., of Canfield; three grandchildren, Ashley Nischwitz of Pittsburgh, Alex Nischwitz of Miami, Florida and Hannah (Arec) Heldreth of Canfield; her niece, Maryann (Andy) McGonagle of Columbus and two nephews, Richard (Vicky) Nunamaker of Colorado and Bob (Mary Rose) Nischwitz of Cleveland.

In addition to her parents and husband, Darlene was also preceded in death by her sisters, Betty Kirkpatrick and Arlene Plowman.

Calling hours will be held 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 7, 2021, and 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starrs Centre Drive.

Darlene’s funeral service will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 8 at the funeral home.

Interment will take place in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

