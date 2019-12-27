M. Arlene Cramer, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – M. Arlene Cramer, 85, passed away on December 12, 2019.

Arlene was born on January 17, 1934, in Lowellville, Ohio, a daughter of Svante “Swanee” and Aina Elizabeth (Anttila) Palomaki and was a longtime area resident of Struthers.

Arlene was a 1952 graduate of Poland High School.

She worked as a secretary at the Youngstown Sheet and Tube prior to becoming a mother. She then served as the Mayor’s Secretary of Struthers for 20 years under the administration of Howard Heldman and Daniel C. Manula.

She was the Trustee on the Struthers Community Chest for many years and was instrumental in the purchase of the Struthers Community Senior Citizen Van. Arlene was a church organist for many years at Christ Lutheran church in Struthers and also was a Sunday school teacher. She was a member of Struthers band boosters.

She was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan and loved the New England patriots.

Arlene is survived by her two daughters, Karen Dawn Schoenfeld of Humble, Texas and Susan Elizabeth (Mark) Wonderly of Hope Mills, North Carolina; five grandchildren, Jacqie Lee, Mary Nichols, Mathew, Travis and Melinda Wonderly; four great-grandchildren, Katelyn Lee, Jenna, Kourtney, and Kadence Nichols and her dog, Jack, who was her faithful companion for 16 years and her entire world.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, William (Marian) Palomaki; her granddaughter, Amanda Elizabeth Wonderly and her son-in-law, Peter Schoenfeld

A funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.

Arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

