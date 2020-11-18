Lynne Ann Balla, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lynne Edl Balla, 75, left our world on Monday, November 9, 2020.

Lynne, a loving and kind caregiver, was an advocate for the underdog, full of empathy for humans and animals alike. She is greatly missed.



Born on the north side of Youngstown in 1945, she was the daughter of John and Dorothy Ogrean Edl.

Lynne graduated from Ursuline High School in 1962 and received her nursing degree from St. Elizabeth’s School of Nursing in 1983.

A dedicated Registered Nurse for more than 30 years, she worked for University Hospital while living in Cleveland Heights and did home healthcare in Ohio, Tennessee and Naples, Florida. She cared for many until she no longer could due to Parkinson’s disease and always put others before herself.



Lynne loved Scrabble, crossword puzzles, starting crafts she never finished and walking her dogs (and an occasional cat). An excellent cook, she’d feed anyone who was hungry, decorated beautiful cakes and made amazing Christmas cookies. There isn’t a church or school cookbook she wouldn’t buy and her favorite family recipes are constantly shared. Lynne was a devoted daughter, sister and friend, a “mom” to many, quick with a hug and a great laugh.



Lynne is survived by her children, William (Kim), Jeremy and Lesley (Ted) Balla; her sister, Joanne Edl of Austintown; brother, John (Beverly) Edl of Plain City, Ohio; two grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Karen Eggers.



There will be a memorial at a later date, when she will join her mother, father and sister in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation and/or the Ohio SPCA.



Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

