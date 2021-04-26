Lynn Marie Revak, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lynn Marie (Emery) Revak, 47, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Boardman, Ohio, in the the arms of her loving husband and best friend, Billy Revak, straight into the arms of Jesus, alongside their son, Nick, dog, Hercules, surrounded by family and close friends.

Lynn, “Leonard” “Lynyrd Skynyrd” (Wife, Daughter, Sister, Cousin, Best Friend and all time favorite title, Mom), fought a courageous battle against pancreatic cancer for over a year and NEVER gave up until the Lord called her Home.

Lynn was born to Faye (Kiger) Aliff and John Emery, on June 12, 1973, in Youngstown, Ohio.

A lifelong resident of the area, Lynn was a graduate of Chaney High School and studied at Youngstown State University.

She went to work for Quadax Inc., (her present employer) and became a manager in medical billing, where she served faithfully for 23 years. She loved her staff and was well respected by all.

She became a member of St. Christine’s Roman Catholic Church and always had a strong faith.

Lynn could light up a room with her smile, she worked hard and played hard, loved being a mom and made the most of every moment! She loved to laugh, make others smile and was the most loving, caring, genuine, fun, loyal person you could ever meet. She cherished time with family and friends, loved playing with her dog, Hercules, was a fabulous cook/hostess and loved watching sports. (While Nick was growing up, Lynn and Billy attended endless baseball tournaments and cheering on her favorite player of all time!). She also enjoyed laying out at the beach or by the pool, attending concerts, baking and making HUGE Christmas dinners, decorating for every holiday, shopping and buying gifts for everyone, (especially with Aunt Vickie at Christmas) and just making everyone she knew feel special.

She also contributed to several charities, including Mina’s Foster Closet (which helps battered women and children), All About the Paws (where she rescued Hercules).

Lynn is survived by her husband, Billy Revak, whom she was married to for 22 years. She leaves behind her beloved son, Nick Revak and her dog, Hercules; her father John Emery; her brothers, Mike and Brandon Emery; father/mother-in law, Joe and Sandy Revak; sister-in-law, Victoria Revak; brother-in-law, Aaron Revak and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by mother, Faye (Kiger) Aliff; grandparents, Kenneth and Ilene Kiger and William and Anna Emery; uncle, Earl Kiger and aunt, Dolores Joan Schreckengost.

Lynn will be greatly missed by all, until we see her again! She fulfilled her life’s purpose in 47 short years: She has “fought the good fight, she has finished her course, she has kept the faith!” (2 Timothy 4:7).

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, 3701 Starr Centre Drive, Canfield, OH 44408.

Prayers will begin at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at St. Christine Roman Catholic Church, 3165 Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment (because of covid-19), are encouraged to offer prayers for the family to show their support.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of Lynn’s favorite charities: Mina’s Foster Closet, All About the Paws, or Hospice of the Valley.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 27 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.