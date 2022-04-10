YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lynn M. Royer Scheetz, 63, passed away Thursday morning, April 7, 2022, at Omni Manor Nursing Home, with her family by her side.

She was born July 20, 1958, in Girard, the daughter of the late Donald and Marie Knight Courtney.

Lynn was a 1976 graduate of Girard High School.

She worked in the cafeteria at Volney Rogers and Chaney High School. She had a passion for cooking and operated F & L Catering and Concessions.

Lynn also enjoyed going to Geneva-on-the-Lake and listening to country and oldies music. She also loved spending time around the fire pit with her family and friends and celebrating life.

Lynn is survived by her husband, Mark D. Scheetz, whom she married August 17, 2015; a daughter, Alicia (Christian) Wormley of Niles; two grandchildren, Alexandria and Savannah; two sisters, Lori Courtney and Cindy (Mike) Frankford; four brothers, Donald T. (Alma) Courtney, Richard (Pam) Courtney, Dennis (Mary Ann) Courtney and Robert (Michelle) Courtney and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Fred Royer and a brother, John Courtney.

Family and friends may call from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, where a service will be held at 3:00 p.m.

Lynn’s family would like to thank Omni Manor for all of their wonderful care that was given.

