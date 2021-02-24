Lynn Ann Such, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lynn Ann Such, 60, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, February 21, 2021, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family and friends.

Lynn was born September 1, 1960, in Youngstown, the daughter of Darrell and Gloria Stalnaker McCabe.

She was a 1978 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

She worked many years as a server at the 76 Truck Stop. Lynn later worked as a correctional officer at the Ohio State Penitentiary for 12 years. After retiring, she returned to serving at the Lake Club.

Lynn is survived by her husband, Edward Such, Jr., whom she married October 23, 1987; son, Ed (Carrie) Such of Campbell; three daughters, Amy Such (Dajwan Stubbs) of Campbell, Devin (Tom) Desmond of Austintown and Amber (Mike) Pesa of Campbell; two brothers, Darrell “Dink” (Karen) McCabe of Crossville, Tennessee and Terry (Diane) McCabe of Youngstown; brother-in-law, Mark Such of Campbell; sister-in-law, Diana (John) Waring of Campbell; 11 grandchildren, Sheyla, Edward IV (Dominquie), Joe, Mikey, Myla, Landen, Lynnex, Loretta, Louis, Tom Tom, Boe and one on the way; three great-grandchildren, Elijah, Aunikka and Kynslee and numerous nieces and nephews, whom she loved as her own.

Lynn wholeheartedly loved. She opened her heart and home to anyone she ever came in contact with. To know Lynn was to love her and admire her ability to be brutally honest while still unconditionally loving. She had a superpower ability to speak her mind while still making sure you felt understood, loved, and accepted. Her prayers were always heard because her voice was the loudest in the room and closest to God, her heavenly father. She believed in the power of prayer. She was a take-no-crap but pray-for-everyone type of lady who will be greatly missed. To have Lynn on your side made you feel like the luckiest person in the world.

Lynn had a true love and passion for animals. Family didn’t stop with humans but rather included every animal too. She had countless rescues from goats to pigs and geese to puppies and kittens. At one time, her basement was comparable to a reptile show. No animal was too big or too small. They all found refuge in Lynn and they became each others’ safe place. She found peace with animals and her favorite pastime was the duck pond at Mill Creek Park.

Lynn was an avid lover of crafting. She was a perfectionist when it came to her craft. She would spend countless hours walking around Pat Catan’s looking for the perfect material. She poured her heart and soul into making decorations for any and all special occasions: weddings, baby showers, baptisms and birthdays, were her favorites because they were celebrating the purposes of life.

Lynn enjoyed any opportunity to spend time with her family. She loved coaching softball alongside her husband, Ed. She was always the loudest on the sideline cheering her children, grandchildren, and nieces and nephews on. She never missed a game or the chance to support our passions. We will all be playing a little harder knowing she is watching over us.

Lynn was greeted at the gates of Heaven by her parents; her in-laws, Edward, Sr. and Loretta Such; a granddaughter, Lainey Pesa; Robert “Unc” Spin and her lifelong best friend, Cheri Ellis.

Family and friends may call Friday, February 26, 2021, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Because of Lynn’s love for animals, the family has requested that in lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Animal Charity, 3722 South Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502 or Noah’s Lost Ark, 8424 Bedell Road, Berlin Center, OH 44501.

