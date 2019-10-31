Lynn Alfred Hatch, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lynn Alfred Hatch, 91, passed away Tuesday evening, October 29, 2019, at Park Vista.

Lynn was born July 8, 1928, in Hubbard, the son of Harvey and Nola Powell Hatch.

He was a graduate of Hubbard High School and Youngstown State University.

He was a United States Navy veteran.

He worked for Nationwide Insurance as an independent agent for more than 40 years.

Lynn was very involved with the YSU Alumni Association. He was an avid golfer and loved his many trips to Vegas.

Lynn is survived by his wife, Margaret A. Hatch of Girard; his four daughters, Dene Scacchetti (Dan Piergiovanni) of Austintown, Debbie (Mike) Fraticelli of Struthers, Dava (Dave) Abend of Ossineke, Michigan and Deah Griffiths of Warren; ten grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews.

Lynn was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Arthur Hatch and his grandson, Frederick Purnell.

The family would like to thank the hospice nurses at Crossroads for the care and compassion given to Lynn.

Family and friends may call from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 4303 Mahoning Avenue, where a funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m.

A television tribute will air Friday, November1 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.