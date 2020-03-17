Lucy R. “Penny” Smith, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lucy R. “Penny” Smith, 87, passed away March 15, 2020 at Assumption Village Nursing Home.

She was born December 13, 1932, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Carmine and Edith (Marinelli) Zarlenga.

Penny was a 1951 graduate of South High School and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting in 1956 from Youngstown College, where she was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority.

She retired from The Acme Company as a comptroller. She was an active member of St. Michael Church and their Altar Guild. Penny was also a member of the Local 66 Retirees Group of the Operating Engineers and a prior member of the Youngstown Chapter of HOG Motorcycle Club.

Her husband, John Smith, whom she married October 4, 1956, passed away August 18, 2008.

Lucy is survived by a daughter, Linda (Richard) Hart of Columbiana; two sons, William (Holly) Smith of Allentown and David (Carmelina) Smith of Canfield; seven grandchildren, Bryan, Kristen, Samuel, Jacob, Matthew, Carly and Grace; a great-granddaughter, Jacelyn and a brother, Louis (Joan) Zarlenga of Canfield.

She was also preceded in death by an infant son, John Smith, Jr. and a brother, Carmine Zarlenga, Jr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, March 19 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael Church.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to St. Michael Church, 300 N. Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406 or Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.



