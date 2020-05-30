Lucille L. Hrinak, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes – Lucille L. Marinelli Hrinak, 101, died peacefully Wednesday evening, May 27, at home surrounded by her family.

Lucille was born July 18, 1918, in Youngstown, the daughter of Louis and Nellie DelQuadri Marinelli.

She attended Austintown Fitch High School.

Lucille began working for Idora Park at the cotton candy machine, where she met her future husband, John “Johnny Green” Hrinak. Later, she worked as an usherette for Foster Theater. During World War II, while her husband was serving our country, Lucille worked as an elevator operator for Strouss Hirshberg. After she raised her children, Lucille worked for Almarts in the receiving department, until she retired.

Lucille was a longtime member of Christ Our Savior, St. Nicholas Church.

She was also a member of AARP, Holy Family Seniors Group and Silver Sneakers at the YMCA, where she enjoyed walking and exercising.

The most important thing in Lucille’s life was the love of Jesus and her family. She enjoyed cooking family meals, holidays celebrated together, dancing, reading and occasional trips to the casino.

She is survived by her children, Barbara Orenic of Boardman and John (Sandi) Hrinak of Medina; grandchildren, Michele Bonamase of Macedonia, Christine Ward of Boardman, Richard Nesselhauf of Austin, Texas and Corrie (Mark) Zimerla of Middleburg Heights; great-grandchildren, Nicolette Bonamase and Brittany Ward and Madelynn and Garrett Zimerla and sisters, Rita Peroni of North Palm Beach, Florida and Patricia (Bob) Santarelli of Boardman.

Lucille’s husband, John Hrinak, whom she married November 10, 1941, died December 22, 2016.

Lucille also was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Loretta Popio and Margaret Panza; brother, Ralph Marinelli and her beloved great-grandson, Brandon Bonamase.

Prayers will begin 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 1 at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian burial at Christ Our Savior, St. Nicholas Church.

Family and friends may 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 1 at the funeral home.

The Hrinak family, the funeral home and the church will all be practicing social distancing and proper health protocol. As a social courtesy, please wear a mask or facial covering. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Lucille.

Burial will take place in Poland Riverside Cemetery, where she will be buried next to her husband.

The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Second Harvest Food Bank, 2805 Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, OH 44509.

